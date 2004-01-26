Weekend Ratings Roundup

The Golden Globe Awards catapulted NBC to an easy ratings win Sunday night. The awards show ran 8-11 p.m. ET on the network and was preceded by a pre-awards "Red Carpet" special at 7-8 p.m. The awards show averaged about 26.6 million viewers, the pre-awards show 13.1 million viewers. Both shows easily won the key demographics.

CBS finished second in households and among adults 18-49 and 25-54 with 60 Minutes, Cold Case andmovie Deep Impact. Fox was third in most of the key measurements (second among adults 18-34) with King of the Hill, The Simpsons, Bernie Mac, Malcolm in the Middle and Arrested Development. ABC was fourth with America’s Funniest Home Videos, 10-8, Alias and The Practice. The WB was fifth with Smallville: Beginnings, Charmed, Surreal Life.

For the night, according to Nielsen fast affiliate tallies, total viewers: NBC, 23.3 million; CBS, 13.3 million; Fox, 7.6 million; ABC, 6.9 million; The WB, 3.7 million.

On Saturday, CBS won the total-viewer battle with Star Search, Hack and The District. Fox was first in the key adult demos with Cops and America’s Most Wanted. On Friday, ABC was first across the key categories with George Lopez, Married to theKellys, Hope and Faith, Life With Bonnie and a news special.