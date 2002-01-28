The week that was
By Staff
NATPE SCORECARD
Warner Bros. Domestic TV
cleared its new talk show with Caroline Rhea
at KCAL(TV)
Los Angeles and WCIU-TV
Chicago for the fall, bringing its clearance level to 64%. Also, eight ABC
owned-and-operated stations signed on for the show, including WABC-TV
New York. The Caroline Rhea Show
is now sold in more than 64% of the country for the fall. Co-owned syndication unit Telepictures Distribution
has also sold new strip Celebrity Justice
in more than 70% of the country for its fall debut. It cleared on WNBC(TV)
New York, KCAL
Los Angeles and WMAQ-TV
Chicago. ...
Paramount Domestic TV
renewed freshman series Hot Ticket
on the CBS O&Os
for next season and sold its new strip Life Moments
in more than 60% of the country. Clearances for Hot Ticket
include WCBS-TV
New York and KCBS-TV
Los Angeles. Life Moments, which was already cleared on the NBC O&Os, has added several new markets, including KIRO-TV
Seattle and KSTP-TV
Minneapolis. ... Tribune Entertainment
and Fireworks Entertainment
cleared new action series The Ultimate Adventure Company
in more than 60% of the country for the fall, including all its owned stations. ...
Studios USA
and Universal Worldwide TV
may be merged into one entity in the coming weeks, but the two Vivendi Universal
syndicators continued to work separately at NATPE last week. Studios USA renewed Crossing Over With John Edward
in more than 65% of the U.S., and Universal Worldwide TV renewed Blind Date
for a fourth season and The 5th Wheel
for a second. ... New syndicated series Texas Justice
and Weakest Link
had respectable debuts in the national weekly ratings. Twentieth Television's new court series, which started as a slow-rollout last September, debuted on the national scene as the highest-rated new strip in syndication, with a 2.0 Nielsen rating. That tied Crossing Over With John Edward
for the week of Jan. 7-13. The daytime version of NBC
game Weakest Link
started off with a 1.8 rating. ...
Former ParamountTelevision
Chairman Kerry McCluggage's duties have been turned over to two top executives as expected. Garry Hart, who has been president of Paramount Network Television, and Joel Berman, who has been running Paramount Domestic Television, will separately handle the Viacom
studio's production and distribution chores, respectively.
CABLE READY
Former General Electric
Chairman and author Jack Welch
will make quarterly contributions on CNBC's Squawk Box. His first appearance will be Feb. 7, the day CNBC unveils schedule changes and a few new shows. Welch also will contribute to CNBC's flagship show Business Center. ...
After being temporarily reduced to part-time carriage, C-SPAN
is back full-time on Adelphia Communications' Los Angeles-area systems. On Jan. 1, Adelphia removed C-SPAN and sister net C-SPAN2
from prime time to make room for FCC "must-carry" outlets. Now the cable operator has agreed to restore C-SPAN to 400,000 subs by March 1. C-SPAN2's status has not yet been resolved.
FCC's CHAIRMAN OUT OF HOSPITAL
FCC Chairman Michael Powell
checked out of Walter Reed Hospital Friday after two days of tests for a lingering illness. FCC staff did not know if there was a diagnosis for the illness that forced him to cancel a Jan. 8 Q&A at the Consumer Electronics Show
and left him too weak to make last week's scheduled appearance at NATPE.
