The week that was

BREAKING NEWS: NO TERRORIST TV TRIAL

Late Friday, Federal District Judge Leonie Brinkema turned down CourtTV's petition to televise the trial of alleged terrorist Zacarias Moussaoui, saying Congress, not the court, should be responsible for deciding whether to lift the ban on cameras in federal courtrooms. The Justice Department argued against opening the trial to TV. ..

NO REGIS IN SYNDIE

Regis Philbin

won't host the syndicated version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,

his

agent told The New York Post,

although he was offered the gig. That's bad news for Buena Vista as it brings the show to NATPE. ...Paramount Domestic Television

has sold its new daytime reality series Life Moments

in more than 50% of the country for the fall, including clearances on the NBC O&Os. Life Moments

is a first-person, cinéma vérité-style series that features inspirational stories pertaining to women. Clearances include WNBC-TV New York, KNBC-TV Los Angeles and WMAQ-TV Chicago. ...

Twentieth TV

talker The Rob Nelson Show

has been sold in more than 60% of the country for its fall debut. New markets for the one-hour daily show include WCCB(TV) Charlotte, N.C.; WFTX(TV) Cape Coral, Fla.; and XETV(TV) Tijuana, Mexico. It has already been sold on the co-owned Fox TV stations. Twentieth TV is also reconsidering its initial in-house deal for Ally McBeal. Insiders say Twentieth executives talked with other suitors for the off-network rights to the drama, which debuted late last year on co-owned FX to sluggish ratings. Insiders say Twentieth TV execs have talked with Lifetime, Oxygen

and others. Twentieth had no comment. ...

Carla Pennington

was named executive producer of Paramount Domestic TV's new Dr. Phil

show. Pennington, a 12-year veteran at Paramount, produced Entertainment Tonight.

...

Buena Vista

canceled Iyanla

after only six months. The freshman syndicated talk show with self-help expert Iyanla Vanzant

had averaged only a 1.1 since its Aug. 13 debut, according to Nielsen Media Research. In adults 18-49, the talk show averaged only a 0.5 rating. ...

Tribune Entertainment

has renewed syndicated action series Gene Roddenbery's Andromeda

for two more seasons. The second-year series, starring former Hercules

star Kevin Sorbo, has been sold on 39 of the top 40 stations, covering 78% of the U.S. through 2004, Tribune executives say. Tribune's own station group has two-year commitments, including renewals on WPIX(TV) New York, KTLA(TV) Los Angeles and WGN-TV Chicago. ...

FROM THE PRESS TOUR

The WB

renewed Gilmore Girls

for a third year and new hits Smallville

and Reba

for the 2002-03 season. And Turner Broadcasting head Jamie Kellner

wants more repurposing between The WB and Turner's networks.

He told TV critics in Los Angeles last week, "I would love to see Smallville, I'd love to see a bunch of the shows being repeated, once, twice or even three times during the week to be able to aggregate as much possible viewership as they can get." ...

ABC

renewed Alias,

According to Jim

and My Wife and Kids

for next season. ABC Entertainment Chairman Lloyd Braun

said ABC has work to do: "Clearly. we are in the midst of a very disappointing season. We've made our share of mistakes, most notably, our failure to develop new hits behind Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

when it was blazing hot." He says the gap between ABC, which has fallen to fourth place in adults 18-49 this season, and the other networks can be quickly overcome.