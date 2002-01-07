The week that was

AT DEADLINE: NAB AIMS AT ECHOSTAR

The National Association of Broadcasters

has complained to the FCC

that EchoStar is

requiring some subscribers to get a second dish if they want to see local TV signals via satellite.But the DBS provider says the two-dish arrangement is just an interim fix until it can launch its two spot-beam satellites.

CHUTES AND LADDERS

Eddie Edwards, former president and CEO of Glencairn Ltd.

and WCWB Television

in Pittsburgh, is expected to announce this week formation of his new media acquisition company, Edwards Broadcasting, and will introduce Bill Campbell, former mayor of Atlanta, as part of his management team. Former FCC Chairman WilliamKennard

charged that Glencairn served as a minority front for Sinclair Broadcasting, which sued the FCC in federal court. The FCC ultimately ruled that Sinclair did exercise illegal control over Glencairn and fined each company $40,000. The agency did not block any of the acquisitions or revoke any of Sinclair's licenses. ...

Charter Communications

named John Tory, president and CEO of Canadian cable firm Rogers Cable Inc., to its board of directors. Tory, who has served in his current position since April 1999, oversees a system with 2.3 million broadband-cable subscribers and 250 Rogers Video

outlets. ...

U.S. Telcom Association's

new President and CEO Walter McCormick

gave expanded roles to three VPs : Micahel Rubin, David Cohen

and Larry Sargeant.

...

CBS News

veteran correspondent Eric Engberg

retired Friday, after 25 years at the network.

WATCH IT

CBS

finished No. 1 in total viewers, and NBC

was again dominant in adults 18-49 for the final week of 2001. NBC averaged a network-best 3.1 rating/10 share in adults 18-49 for the week of Dec. 24-30, according to Nielsen Media Research. It was NBC's 11th victory in the demo in the past 14 weeks. As for CBS, it won the week in total viewers with a 10 million-viewer average and finished just behind NBC in adults 18-49 with a 3.0/9 average in adults 18-49. ABC

finished the week in third place in both categories, averaging 8 million viewers and a 2.9/9 in adults 18-49. ...

The Food Network

says it added over 17 million subs in 2001 to top 71 million subs. Its biggest gains came in August and September, when it added 4.1 million. ... Dan Aykroyd

is getting his own show on Sci Fi

later this year. Dan Aykroyd's Out There

will be a nightly half-hour series about the paranormal and will be used as a companion to Crossing Over With John Edward

in late night. ...

An upcoming Weakest Link

episode will pit the acerbic host Anne Robinson

against a number of former Seinfeld

ensemble players. The game show's episode on Sunday, Jan. 13, on NBC will include The Soup Nazi (LarryThomas), Mickey (Danny Woodburn) and Babu Bhatt (Brian George). Not that there's anything wrong with that. ...

After a four-month delay, Bravo

unveils its new reality series on the lives of 12 struggling New York actors Jan. 6. The IT Factor

will air Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET. The debut of the 13-part series was originally slated for Sept. 30 but was pushed back after Sept. 11. ... The BBC

has upconverted its series The Blue Planet

from standard definition to HDTV using the Snell & Wilcox Alchemist Platinum

motion-compensated converter. The program will air on Discovery

later this month.

RADIO, RADIO

Sports commentator Keith Olbermann

will anchor Speaking of Sports

and Speaking of Everything

beginning Jan. 22. He takes the helm of two ABC Radio Networks

daily programs launched more than 40 years ago by Howard Cosell

. ... Sirius Satellite Radio

says it will raise at least $158 million in a stock offering of 16 million shares, priced at $9.85 per share. It will announce its launch plans this week at the Consumer Electronics Show

in Las Vegas.