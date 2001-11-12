The week that was
By Staff
FOX KIDS YOU NOT
Fox
will pull its weekday Fox Kids
programming after Dec. 30 and turn over the two-hour block to stations. The network executives, however, say they retain the right to reclaim the time period for Fox programming, and co-owned Twentieth Television
is developing potential series likely to fill some or all of the daytime time slot.. Fox Kids' Saturday-morning lineup will continue at least through the end of the season.
FULLY PROGRAMMED
Twentieth Television
is launching Good Day Live, a one-hour news and entertainment series based on KTTV-TV
Los Angeles' weekday morning show Good Day LA, on five Fox stations: KTTV, WAGA-TV
Atlanta, KSAZ-TV
Phoenix, KTVI-TV
St. Louis and KTBC-TV
Austin, Texas. Twentieth executives hope to bring Good DayLive
out in syndication to the rest of the country after its initial run, a move similar to the distributor's current court show Texas Justice. ...
Led by Sex and the City, HBO
topped all networks at the 53rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. HBO won eight Emmys during the prime time presentation and tied NBC
overall (including Creative Arts Emmys) with 16 trophies. Sex and the City
was named best comedy series, while NBC's The West Wing
was top drama. The West Wing
alone won eight Emmys. ...
The debut of heavily hyped new Fox
drama 24
produced mixed results, and ABC's
two-hour season premiere of NYPD Blue
got the network back in the game on Tuesday nights. 24
opened with 11.6 million viewers and a 5.4 rating/13 share in adults 18-49 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, according to Nielsen Media Research. It was Fox's best result in the time period in a year, but 24
dropped more than 1.5 million viewers from lead-in The Simpsons. ABC, which shook up its Tuesday-night schedule to get NYPD Blue
into the 9 p.m. Tuesday hour, posted its strongest results on the night this season, with NYPD Blue
averaging 16.1 million viewers and a 6.3/16 in adults 18-49.
The seven-game, nail-biting, cliff-hanging, heart-stopping, see-saw World Series
between the victorious Diamondbacks and the beaten-but-unbowed Bronx Bombers paid off big for Fox last week. The network dominated the weekly ratings and scored its best results in nearly three years. Fox averaged 21.0 million viewers and a 7.4 rating in adults 18-49 for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4, according to Nielsen Media Research. The closest competitor on the total-viewer side was CBS at 12.9 million viewers. Fox's Game 7 of the World Series averaged 39.1 million viewers and was the top show of the week in every major ratings category. But CBS executives weren't pleased by Fox Sports' move to update the Emmy Awards with on-screen crawls during the game.
PEOPLE
Kevin O'Brien, who built a powerful Fox
affiliate with highly regarded newscasts at Cox's KTVU(TV) Oakland, Calif., has been named president of the 12-station Meredith
group.
GETTING TECHNICAL
Attendance at last week's Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers
annual conference in New York was about half that of last year, with approximately 1,500 (including manufacturers) walking the exhibit floor, according to Fred Motts, executive director of SMPTE. Last year, the show drew nearly 3,000. Exhibitors also showed more budget-minded gear. ...
AT&T Broadband
will start pitching TiVo
digital video recorders and service to customers in New England, Denver, and Cupertino, Los Altos, Mountain View, San Jose, Santa Clara and Sunnyvale, all California. AT&T Broadband customers will be able to purchase a newly designed TiVo DVR, with 40 hours of recording time, for $299.99.
OBITUARY
Earle K. Moore, who changed communications law by winning a landmark decision that broadcasters are obliged to serve the interests of the public, died of cancer Nov. 3. His lawsuit, filed on behalf of the United Church of Christ at the height of the civil-rights movement in 1964 eventually cost WLBT-TV Macon, Ga., its license for failing to address the needs of its audience, blacks and proponents of civil rights in particular. (The station was actively pro-segregation.) After being first rebuffed by the FCC, Moore took the lawsuit to the Appeals Court in Washington.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.