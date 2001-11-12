The week that was

FOX KIDS YOU NOT

Fox

will pull its weekday Fox Kids

programming after Dec. 30 and turn over the two-hour block to stations. The network executives, however, say they retain the right to reclaim the time period for Fox programming, and co-owned Twentieth Television

is developing potential series likely to fill some or all of the daytime time slot.. Fox Kids' Saturday-morning lineup will continue at least through the end of the season.

FULLY PROGRAMMED

Twentieth Television

is launching Good Day Live, a one-hour news and entertainment series based on KTTV-TV

Los Angeles' weekday morning show Good Day LA, on five Fox stations: KTTV, WAGA-TV

Atlanta, KSAZ-TV

Phoenix, KTVI-TV

St. Louis and KTBC-TV

Austin, Texas. Twentieth executives hope to bring Good DayLive

out in syndication to the rest of the country after its initial run, a move similar to the distributor's current court show Texas Justice. ...

Led by Sex and the City, HBO

topped all networks at the 53rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. HBO won eight Emmys during the prime time presentation and tied NBC

overall (including Creative Arts Emmys) with 16 trophies. Sex and the City

was named best comedy series, while NBC's The West Wing

was top drama. The West Wing

alone won eight Emmys. ...

The debut of heavily hyped new Fox

drama 24

produced mixed results, and ABC's

two-hour season premiere of NYPD Blue

got the network back in the game on Tuesday nights. 24

opened with 11.6 million viewers and a 5.4 rating/13 share in adults 18-49 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, according to Nielsen Media Research. It was Fox's best result in the time period in a year, but 24

dropped more than 1.5 million viewers from lead-in The Simpsons. ABC, which shook up its Tuesday-night schedule to get NYPD Blue

into the 9 p.m. Tuesday hour, posted its strongest results on the night this season, with NYPD Blue

averaging 16.1 million viewers and a 6.3/16 in adults 18-49.

The seven-game, nail-biting, cliff-hanging, heart-stopping, see-saw World Series

between the victorious Diamondbacks and the beaten-but-unbowed Bronx Bombers paid off big for Fox last week. The network dominated the weekly ratings and scored its best results in nearly three years. Fox averaged 21.0 million viewers and a 7.4 rating in adults 18-49 for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4, according to Nielsen Media Research. The closest competitor on the total-viewer side was CBS at 12.9 million viewers. Fox's Game 7 of the World Series averaged 39.1 million viewers and was the top show of the week in every major ratings category. But CBS executives weren't pleased by Fox Sports' move to update the Emmy Awards with on-screen crawls during the game.

PEOPLE

Kevin O'Brien, who built a powerful Fox

affiliate with highly regarded newscasts at Cox's KTVU(TV) Oakland, Calif., has been named president of the 12-station Meredith

group.

GETTING TECHNICAL

Attendance at last week's Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers

annual conference in New York was about half that of last year, with approximately 1,500 (including manufacturers) walking the exhibit floor, according to Fred Motts, executive director of SMPTE. Last year, the show drew nearly 3,000. Exhibitors also showed more budget-minded gear. ...

AT&T Broadband

will start pitching TiVo

digital video recorders and service to customers in New England, Denver, and Cupertino, Los Altos, Mountain View, San Jose, Santa Clara and Sunnyvale, all California. AT&T Broadband customers will be able to purchase a newly designed TiVo DVR, with 40 hours of recording time, for $299.99.

OBITUARY

Earle K. Moore, who changed communications law by winning a landmark decision that broadcasters are obliged to serve the interests of the public, died of cancer Nov. 3. His lawsuit, filed on behalf of the United Church of Christ at the height of the civil-rights movement in 1964 eventually cost WLBT-TV Macon, Ga., its license for failing to address the needs of its audience, blacks and proponents of civil rights in particular. (The station was actively pro-segregation.) After being first rebuffed by the FCC, Moore took the lawsuit to the Appeals Court in Washington.