The week that was

BREAKING NEWS: AT&T RAISES RATES

Despite the recession, AT&T Broadband

at deadline on Friday said it is hiking basic subscribers' bills an average of 7.4%, nearly triple the rate of inflation, starting Jan.1. The biggest hikes will likely be seen in Boston.

UP, DOWN, IN, OUT

CBS

has given full-season orders to The Education of MaxBickford,

The Agency, and second-year drama That's Life

and canceled new Saturday-night drama Citizen Baines, which had averaged a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen. CBS programmers have also pulled new drama Wolf Lake

for the sweeps; its long-term future is also iffy. ... MTV Networks

laid off 450 people last week, about 9% of its worldwide work force. Internet units MTVi

and Nickelodeon Online

took the biggest hits, but the terminations "touched every channel," said one staffer. …

Moviewatch, a new cable net from Hubbard Media Group

set to launch next year, unveiled its first slate of original programming last week. "We want to be like the Zagat's

guide to restaurants for movie fans," says Rod Perth,

its president. The network has ordered nine pilots so far and plans to launch with four or five hours of original programming. Startup costs: More than $150 million. …

NBC Studios

is taking over production of Julia Louis-Dreyfus's

mid-season comedy 23:12

from Carsey-Werner-Mandabach. The comedy starring the former Seinfeld

sidekick was recently given a 12-episode order. ...

Terry Wood,

profiled in BROADCASTING & CABLE last week as one of the "next wave" of female power brokers, has been named senior vice president of programming at Paramount Domestic Television. …

CNN

veteran Bobbie Battista, host of TalkBack Live

and a CNNer since 1981, exited last week. She will form an Atlanta-based communications consulting company with husband John Brimelow. …

The exciting Game 5 of the World Series

delivered a 16.8/26 last Thursday night, a 7% gain over last year's fifth and deciding game in the Mets-Yankees

World Series. Fox's

five-game average of 15.9/25 is 5% better than last year's 15.1/24 and 1% better than 1998's 15.7/25 for the Yankees-Padres.

FROM THE WATERFRONT

Geraldo Rivera

is leaving CNBC

to join Fox News Channel

and eventually will go to the war zone. CNBC and Rivera have been unhappy with each other for months. The network wanted his prime time slot for business news. He's now being released with two years left on his contract. "I'm not the same guy I was before the maniacs tried to tear our hearts out," Rivera said. ...

From fake reality to the real thing. That's the switch made Friday night, with the debut of ABC News

magazine America '01, replacing The Mole. The new show, the network says, is designed to document how the country has changed and continues to change since Sept. 11.

GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN

Laura Hunter, senior vice president of programming for TV Land, died Oct. 29 in Stanford, Calif., from cancer. Hunter joined Nickelodeon

nine years ago. …

Pioneering low-power TV broadcaster Sherwin Grossman

died last Wednesday of complications from bone cancer. Grossman, 77, was president of the Community Broadcasters Association

from 1994 to 2000 and operated a Miami LPTVer.

WHO WATCHED WHAT

After four consecutive weeks as No. 1 in two categories, NBC

lost the total viewers race by about 100,000 viewers, CBS

averaging 12.84 million vs. NBC's 12.74 million. NBC was tops in adults 18-49, with a 5.0 rating/13 share, according to Nielsen. …CNN

nudged out Lifetime

by just the slightest margin to top this month's cable Nielsens. Three-hundredths of a point separated CNN (1.81) and Lifetime (1.78) in October prime time ratings.

CORRECTION

As many as 75 staffers at Sony's

network, syndication and other TV-related operations are expected to be cut in the course of downsizing. A story in the Oct. 29 edition indicated that the cuts were coming only from Columbia TriStar.