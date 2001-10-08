The week that was

FROM THE FRONT

The Baltimore Sun

last week reported that some WBFF(TV)

news staffers were concerned that a strong pro-Bush commentary that Sinclair Broadcasting instructed its on-air staff to read following the terrorist attack hurt the news department's claims of objectivity.

Then General Manager Bill Fanshawe

went on the offensive himself: He took a shot at the paper in an unusual on-air editorial that aired last week. "We question why The Baltimore Sun

has appointed themselves as the media watchdog for the coverage of this tragic event." Sun

TV reporter David Folkenflik

called Fanshawe's editorial "misguided." ...

Cable and DBS

companies will not be required to notify subscribers when complying with federal requests for subscribers' telephone and data records under antiterrorism legislation approved by the House Energy and Commerce Committee

last week. The bill must still be approved by the full House and Senate. ...

The Grass Valley Group

cut 70 jobs, or 10% of its 711 employees last week. The layoffs include personnel at GVG's U.S. facilities in Grass Valley, Calif., and Beaverton, Ore. GVG President Tim Thorsteinson

said the World Trade Center tragedy was a major factor. The company usually does half its entire year's business in September and October: "When those planes hit on Sept. 11, everything stopped." He said revenue for fiscal first quarter 2002, ended Sept. 30, was 12% below projections. ...

TV news representatives are working on a plan to address security concerns about news helicopters in the wake of the terrorist attacks. News choppers remain grounded in the top 30 markets, according to Radio-Television NewsDirectors Association President Barbara Cochran, who participated in a meeting Friday between Federal Aviation Administration

officials and newsies. The FAA is worried about ID verification and the unpredictability of flight patterns. ...

A MEEKER LINK?

Looking like he'll be nearly

as feisty as Anne Robinson, relative unknown George Gray

is the host of NBC Enterprises'

upcoming syndicated version of Weakest Link.

In a pilot, Gray, wearing a Robinson-like all-black outfit, fired snide remarks to contestants. NBC Enterprises chief Ed Wilson

says the goal is to have the same feel as the network show but, since a strip is aired many times per week, "you need to be a bit more user-friendly." Apparently, NBC liked that Gray was mean, but not too mean. Gray is best known for hosting TLC'sJunkyard Wars. ...

CHUTES AND LADDERS

XM, the nascent satellite radio service now available in Dallas, Fort Worth and San Diego, will launch in Los Angeles on Oct. 17, sources told BROADCASTING & CABLE on Friday. ...

Veteran WLS-TV

Chicago anchorman John Drury, 74, will retire next spring, after completing a five-month extension to his contract. That means he'll stay through May sweeps. Under a new deal, Chicago Sun-Times

columnist Robert Feder

reported, he'll will host two news specials each year through 2004. ...

The WB

is suing Michael Ovitz's

troubled Artists Television Group

over the failed production of reality show Lost in the USA. WB seeks just over $1 million that the network had fronted. Lost in the USA

was expected to debut this season but, because of ATG's financial woes, was canned before making it to air.

WASHINGTON WATCH

Rejecting complaints of some city governments, the FCC

last week said cable operators may pass the entire cost of local franchise fees to subscribers, including those on non-subscription revenues from home shopping, advertising and cable modems. Pasadena, Calif., and several other municipal regulators argued that cable companies should absorb any portion of fees not directly related to revenue from traditional video programming subscriptions. ...

Petitions for Supreme Court

review of a Washington federal appeals court's scrapping of FCC equal-opportunity-recruiting requirements are now due Oct. 17 after the Justice Department and the FCC asked more time to seek review. The request heartened David Honig, the lawyer for 36 groups planning to seek a high court hearing.

APPLAUD NOW

ABC's

daytime's 2000-01 season tied with NBC

as the No. 1 network among females 18-49, marking the 25th consecutive season that ABC has been on top. CBS

was the most-watched in daytime, with 5.1 million viewers. ...

Since re-branding, the Hallmark Channel

has raised what was Odyssey Channel's

household ratings by 50% and key female demos by more than 300% over last year.