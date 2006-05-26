This Week Tops Meet the Press

ABC's This Week With George Stephanopoulos topped the network Sunday public affairs shows May 21 in the key adults 25-54 news demo for the first time this millennium (it last topped NBC's Meet The Press in the demo in 1999).

This week averaged a .9 Nielsen rating (1,080,000 viewers) to Meet the Press's .8 (1,020,000), though Press had a comfortable lead in total viewers with 3,380,000 to This Week's 2,640,000

CBS' Face the Nation was third with a .8 and 950,000 viewers, while Fox's Fox News Sunday mustered a .5 and 570,000 viewers.

