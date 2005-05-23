This Week Gets New Top Exec

Katherine O'Hearn, who until recently executive produced CNBC's Topic A with Tina Brown--Brown -dropped the low-rated series to work on a book--has joined This Week with George Stephanopoulos as executive producer, based in Washington.

O'Hearn was with CNN from 2000 to 2002, where she helped crate American Morning and was executive VP of CNN Business News and CNNfn, where she helped develop Moneyline.

But it will be a homecoming for O'Hearn, who has spent most of her career at ABC, starting as an assignment editor in the Washington bureau and eventually heading up the weekend editions of World News Tonight from 1996 until leaving fro CNN in 2000.

Richard Harris and Virginia Moseley had been running the show on an interim basis since Tom Bettag returned to helming Nightline in November after the departure of Leroy Sievers.

Moseley will continue consulting the show. Harris will return to Nightline as a senior producer.

The change is effective May 31.