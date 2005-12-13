Weeds Sparks Up for a Second Season

Showtime has picked up another season of its marijuana-centered comedy Weeds. The single-camera series, starring Mary-Louise Parker as a single suburban mom who sells pot to support her family, will be back for a 12-episode second season this summer, the network announced today. New episodes of the series, produced by Lions Gate Television in association with Tilted Productions, will begin production in L.A. this spring.

Weeds debuted in August to critical acclaim, and today picked up three Golden Globe nominations—a best actress nod for Parker, a best supporting actress nod for co-star Elizabeth Perkins and a nomination for best television series, musical or comedy.