Weeds Keeps Growing in Stature

Showtime's comedy Weeds (produced by Lionsgate) continues to rack up the awards.

The latest was an International Award from the Royal Television Society, which star Mary-Louise Parker picked up at ceremonies in London Tuesday night. Weeds, a dark comedy about a mother who sells pot to make ends meet after her husband dies, beat out imports Lost and Desperate Housewives for the award.

The show is carried on Sky One in Britain.

The show this year has already picked up a Golden Globe for parker as best actress and a Writers Guild of America award for bets comedy episode.

