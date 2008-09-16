Weeds Fourth-Season Finale Smokes Last Year’s

The fourth-season finale of Weeds delivered 1.345 million total viewers during its two airings on Showtime Monday night.

The 10 p.m. edition drew 1.008 million, with an additional 337,000 tuning in at 11 p.m.

Those numbers were up 31% from season three’s finale, which drew 1.025 million total viewers during its first two airings.

So far for its fourth season, Weeds is averaging 2.72 million weekly viewers, including viewers who have tuned into repeats airing throughout the week -- an increase of 16% over last season.

The ratings growth is good news for Showtime, which already committed to an additional two seasons of the show.