Wednesday Wins for Fox, Sox

The Chicago White Sox and the Fox broadcast network were both winners on Wednesday night. The Sox outlasted the Houston Astros to win their first World Series championship in 88 years, and Fox beat the other networks in prime time.

Fox averaged a 5.4/15 in prime time among 18-to-49-year-old viewers, according to Nielsen overnight data. The game itself racked up a 6.6/18, airing opposite a mix of new fare and reruns on Fox’s competitors.

Like the Sox, who swept the Astros in four games, Fox swept all three hours of Wednesday’s prime time, perhaps due in part to ABC’s airing of a Lost rerun.

ABC and CBS tied for second place on the night, each averaging 3.5/9 in prime time.

ABC aired new episodes of George Lopez (3.1/9) and Freddie (3.4/9) from 8-9 p.m. The rerun of Lost grabbed a 3.5/9 during the 9 o’clock hour and a fresh installment of Invasion netted a 3.7/9 from 10-11 p.m..

CBS’s new episode of CSI: NY posted a 4.9/12 against the World Series from 10-11 p.m., ranking as the highest-rated non-sports program of the night. The first two hours of CBS’ schedule were reruns: Still Standing (2.0/6) at 8 p.m.; Yes, Dear (2.2/6) at 8:30; and Criminal Minds (3.6/9) from 9-10 p.m.

NBC was fourth, with an average 2.8/7 for the night. E-Ring tallied a 2.6/7 from 8-9 p.m. The Apprentice: Martha Stewart notched a 3.0/7 from 9-10 p.m.; and a repeat of Law & Order scored a 3.0/7.

UPN posted an average 2.1/5 for the night, boosted by network star America’s Next Top Model (2.6/7) at 8 p.m. Veronica Mars did not keep many of Model’s viewers, scoring only a 1.6/4.

The WB was last, averaging a 1.5/4. It aired One Tree Hill (1.6/4) at 8 p.m., followed by Related (1.3/3) at 9 p.m.