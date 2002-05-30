A Wednesday win for CBS
60 Minutes II and The Miss Universe Pageant won last night for
CBS in households, total viewers and adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.
Adults 18 through 34 were split evenly between NBC and Fox, each with a 3.1 Nielsen
Media Research rating in the demo for the night; CBS was just one-tenth of a rating point
behind them.
60 Minutes II won the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. hour in households and total viewers and was
third among adults 25 through 54, behind NBC's special-time-period airing of The West
Wing.
ABC was first among adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 in the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. hour with its comedy
block of My Wife and Kids and According to Jim.
From 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., NBC was first in the key adult demos with coverage of the
National Basketball Association playoffs.
From 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., though, Fox's Bernie Mac placed first in adults 18 through 34
and 18 through 49.
At 9:30 p.m., Fox's Greg the Bunny was third in the demo ahead of only My
Adventures in Television on ABC.
For the night, households: CBS 7.6 rating/13 share, NBC 6.1/11, ABC 4.8/8 and
Fox, 3.7/6. Adults 18 through 49: CBS 3.4/10, NBC 3.2/10, Fox 2.8/9 and ABC
2.3/7.
