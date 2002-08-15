Wednesday starred CBS
CBS won households and adults 25 through 54 Wednesday night with its lineup
of 60 Minutes II, Big Brother 3 and 48 Hours.
Fox won adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 with 30 Seconds to
Fame, The Bernie Mac Show and American Idol, according to the Nielsen
Media Research fast affiliate ratings.
From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., ABC won the key adult demos with back-to-back My Wife & Kids episodes.
From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., CBS and Fox tied for first among adults 18 through 49, while
CBS won adults 18 through 34 (just barely) and 25 through 54.
At 9:30 p.m., Idol won the household race and the key demos.
At 10 p.m., NBC's Law & Order won households and adults 18 through 49
and 25 through 54.
The household numbers for the night: CBS 6.7/12, NBC 6.1/11, Fox 4.8/9 and
ABC 4.3/8.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 3.7/11, CBS 3.5/10, NBC 3.0/9 and ABC 2.7/8.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.