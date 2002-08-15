Wednesday starred CBS

CBS won households and adults 25 through 54 Wednesday night with its lineup

of 60 Minutes II, Big Brother 3 and 48 Hours.

Fox won adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 with 30 Seconds to

Fame, The Bernie Mac Show and American Idol, according to the Nielsen

Media Research fast affiliate ratings.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., ABC won the key adult demos with back-to-back My Wife & Kids episodes.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., CBS and Fox tied for first among adults 18 through 49, while

CBS won adults 18 through 34 (just barely) and 25 through 54.

At 9:30 p.m., Idol won the household race and the key demos.

At 10 p.m., NBC's Law & Order won households and adults 18 through 49

and 25 through 54.

The household numbers for the night: CBS 6.7/12, NBC 6.1/11, Fox 4.8/9 and

ABC 4.3/8.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 3.7/11, CBS 3.5/10, NBC 3.0/9 and ABC 2.7/8.