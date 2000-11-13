Wednesday shuffle

NBC is moving new drama

Titans

out of the Wednesday 8 p.m. ET/PT slot and fellow freshman series

Ed

in. The move had been rumored for a while, since

Titans' audience didn't seem to match with that of Emmy Award-winning drama

The West Wing

at 9 p.m.

Titans, the latest Aaron Spelling prime time soap, will lead off Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, starting Dec. 4, and

Ed

will make its Wednesday debut on Dec. 6.

World's Most Amazing Videos

returns to Sunday nights, at 7 p.m. ET/PT starting Dec. 10, and Sunday's

Dateline NBC

moves to 8 p.m. ET/PT.