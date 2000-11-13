Wednesday shuffle
By Staff
NBC is moving new drama
Titans
out of the Wednesday 8 p.m. ET/PT slot and fellow freshman series
Ed
in. The move had been rumored for a while, since
Titans' audience didn't seem to match with that of Emmy Award-winning drama
The West Wing
at 9 p.m.
Titans, the latest Aaron Spelling prime time soap, will lead off Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, starting Dec. 4, and
Ed
will make its Wednesday debut on Dec. 6.
World's Most Amazing Videos
returns to Sunday nights, at 7 p.m. ET/PT starting Dec. 10, and Sunday's
Dateline NBC
moves to 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.