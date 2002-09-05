Wednesday night was all Idol
More than one-fifth of U.S. TV households tuned into American Idol: Search
for a Superstar Wednesday night.
The Fox talent show dominated the 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST time slot with a
whopping 12.5 rating/21 share. It was first in all of the other key Nielsen
Media Research categories, as well -- even adults 50-plus, although it tied with
CBS in that demo.
Battling it out for runner-up in the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. hour, CBS' 60
Minutes II was second in households and total viewers, and ABC's two repeat
episodes of My Wife & Kids came in No. 2 among adults 18 through 34
and 18 through 49. NBC's Ed repeat was third.
Big Brother 3 on CBS in the 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. slot was No. 2 in
households, total viewers and the key adult demos. With a repeat of The West
Wing, NBC edged into third place.
The 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. period belonged to NBC's Law & Order
repeat, which won in households and the key adult demos. Fox was first in total
viewers for the hour, according to Nielsen fast national numbers, suggesting
that station newscasts reaped the benefit of Idol's dominance.
For the night, households: Fox 12.5 rating/21 share, CBS 5.9/10, NBC 5.6/9
and ABC 3.9/7.
Total viewers: Fox 22,544, CBS 8,684, NBC 7,852 and ABC 5,766.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 10.6/30, CBS 2.9/8, NBC 2.5/7 and ABC
2.2/6.
