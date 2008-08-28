Wednesday Delivers Highest PBS DNC Ratings Yet

PBS's Democratic prime time convention coverage scored its highest ratings Wednesday night with a 2.2 household rating/4 share, although that was down from the 2.5/4 it recorded for the same night of the 2004 Democratic convention.

That’s according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

PBS is the only broadcast network giving over its prime time 8-11 to convention coverage and up or down, the numbers are outperforming its prime time average by about 75%.

PBS averaged a 2.1/3 on Monday night, then dropped to a 2.0/3 Tuesday before bouncing back Wednesday. That diverged from the 2004 convention, when viewership spiked on day two and then dropped on day three.

But this day three included a speech by former President Bill Clinton, which wound up topping viewership for that of his wife and former Democratic presidential challenger Hillary Clinton the night before.