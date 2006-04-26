Wedding Bells Ring on WE

WE: Women’s Entertainment is heading to the altar for a Sunday-night block of wedding-themed programming. Titled “WE’s Wild Wedding Night,” the programming umbrella will feature the third season of Bridezillas, as well as three new nuptial-based offerings: Platinum Weddings, Bride vs. Bride, and I do…Let’s Eat.

“Wedding-themed programming is a hit with our audience, and we are very excited to establish this block with quality shows that are relevant, fun and engaging,” said Kim Martin, WE’s executive VP and general manager, in a statement.

Bridezillas’ return is set for June 11 at 10 p.m. ET. The popular series follows blushing brides-to-be who morph into frazzled lunatics as they plan their wedding day.

Platinum Weddings premieres July 23. The half-hour series features couples who receive dream weddings organized by celebrity-event planner Julie Pryor.

Bride vs. Bride, beginning Aug. 6, showcases a competition among families to win cash and prizes for a member’s upcoming wedding.

I Do…Let’s Eat, debuting in June, gives viewers an inside look at the spread behind weddings spanning an array of cultures.

WE is a subsidiary of Rainbow Entertainment and reaches 58 million homes.