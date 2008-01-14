WECT Wilmington GM Davis Dies in Crash

WECT Wilmington, N.C., vice president and general manager Karl Frank Davis was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday.

Raised in Albany, N.Y., Davis, 59, slid off the road on N.C. 210 and was pronounced dead at Bladen County Hospital.

“Around our building, Karl was a friendly and enthusiastic boss, making key decisions and trusting his employees to carry them out,” read a statement on WECT.com.

Davis was a familiar face in the market for his Consider This commentaries on the air. Readers are sharing their comments on Davis on the WECT site.