WECT Wilmington GM Davis Dies in Crash
WECT Wilmington, N.C., vice president and general manager Karl Frank Davis was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday.
Raised in Albany, N.Y., Davis, 59, slid off the road on N.C. 210 and was pronounced dead at Bladen County Hospital.
“Around our building, Karl was a friendly and enthusiastic boss, making key decisions and trusting his employees to carry them out,” read a statement on WECT.com.
Davis was a familiar face in the market for his Consider This commentaries on the air. Readers are sharing their comments on Davis on the WECT site.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.