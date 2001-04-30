WebWatch
By Staff
Average minutes spent per usage month:
Average total number of minutes spent on the Web site/channel/application during the month per visitor.
* Represents an aggregation of commonly owned/branded domain names.
** From February 2001 to March 2001.
—Statistically insignificant traffic.
Note:
Sites categorized by BROADCASTING & CABLE .
NA:
Comparison with previous month not available.
NC:
No change from February 2001 to March 2001.
Sample size:
More than 60,000 nationwide.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.