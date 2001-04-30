Trending

WebWatch

By

Average minutes spent per usage month:
Average total number of minutes spent on the Web site/channel/application during the month per visitor.

* Represents an aggregation of commonly owned/branded domain names.

** From February 2001 to March 2001.

—Statistically insignificant traffic.

Note:
Sites categorized by BROADCASTING & CABLE .

NA:
Comparison with previous month not available.

NC:
No change from February 2001 to March 2001.

Sample size:
More than 60,000 nationwide.