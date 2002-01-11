Webcasting settlement craters

The U.S. Copyright Office has rejected a proposed settlement on what royalty

fees radio broadcasters should pay record companies to stream copywritten songs

over the Internet.

Last month, radio broadcasters and the Recording Industry Association of

America submitted a settlement to the agency, which they asked it to adopt.

The two parties kept the agreed-upon royalty fee confidential, and they

wanted it to remain so until a panel of judges in February releases what the

final fees will be for some forms of streaming copyrighted music over the

Internet.

The agency placed certain conditions on allowing the fee to remain

confidential.

Both parties opposed the conditions, causing the Copyright Office to deny the

settlement.

Now, the radio broadcasters, the recording industry and Webcasters await a

decision from the Copyright Arbitration Royalty Panel Feb. 20 that will

determine the fees.