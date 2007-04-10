Webby Award Nominees Announced

The nominees for the11th annual Webby Awards were announced Tuesday morning, including nominees for a new group of "Film and Video Awards."

The Webby Film and Video nominees were picked by more than 80 entertainment industry veterans including Harvey Weinstein and Showtime's Matt Blank, and are competing in eleven categories including "Viral," "Student," "Film," and "Animation."

Nominees range in origin from NBC, whose Office Webisodes were nominated for "Best Comedy Short," to a videoblog/talkshow set in a Bostonite’s daily commute. A full list of nominees is posted on the Webby Award website.

The awards have also opened up a voting area for any interested parties here until April 27th.

Winners will be announced at a June 4th ceremony in New York hosted by The Winner’s Rob Corddry.