Webb joins BVT
Bill Webb has been named vice president of Eastern region sales for Buena
Vista Television, reporting to Chris Oldre, senior VP of Eastern
region sales.
Webb comes to BVT from The Golf Channel, where he was an account manager in
charge of sponsorship sales to national advertisers.
Prior to that, he worked for Paramount Domestic Television, where he was
responsible for off-network and first-run sales.
He will be based in New York and is relocating his family from Chicago.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.