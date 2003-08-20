Webb joins BVT

Bill Webb has been named vice president of Eastern region sales for Buena

Vista Television, reporting to Chris Oldre, senior VP of Eastern

region sales.

Webb comes to BVT from The Golf Channel, where he was an account manager in

charge of sponsorship sales to national advertisers.

Prior to that, he worked for Paramount Domestic Television, where he was

responsible for off-network and first-run sales.

He will be based in New York and is relocating his family from Chicago.