Trending

Webb joins BVT

By

Bill Webb has been named vice president of Eastern region sales for Buena
Vista Television, reporting to Chris Oldre, senior VP of Eastern
region sales.

Webb comes to BVT from The Golf Channel, where he was an account manager in
charge of sponsorship sales to national advertisers.

Prior to that, he worked for Paramount Domestic Television, where he was
responsible for off-network and first-run sales.

He will be based in New York and is relocating his family from Chicago.