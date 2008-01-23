Web Traffic: American Idol Slices Into Deal or No Deal

The arrival of American Idol took a big bite out of Deal or No Deal's recent dominance of traffic to broadcast-network TV-show Web sites.

That's according to Hitwise, which tracks site traffic from more than 10 million surfers.

For the week ending Jan. 12, Deal or No Deal had 36.5% of all traffic, more than all of the other top-10-trafficked shows combined, including Idol (3.29%), although Idol had the disadvantage of not even being on the air.

But as of Jan. 19, Deal or No Deal's traffic was cut by more than half (to 15.06%), while Idol's almost tripled to 9.25%.