Web producers vie for NFL.com

At least three Web producers are jockeying for rights to run NFL.com, the National Football League site, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Disney-owned ESPN Internet Group, which currently produces the site, is bidding against SportsLine.com, the CBS sports site, and Yahoo for the rights. The ESPN unit's three-year $3 million deal expires in April.

NFL.com is among the top ranked sports sites online. The league has existing relationships with both ESPN and CBS.