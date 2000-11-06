Web in a box

Microsoft's Web TV (above) and AOL's AOL TV will soon get some competition in the TV-based Web surfing market. At CES in January, TeleCruz, which develops integrated circuits and related software for interactive television, and two major TV set manufacturers will introduce TVs that include a phone jack, keyboard, and built-in Spyglass browser software to allow Internet access over the TV. The two manufacturers are unnamed. The incremental cost of the sets is expected to be in the $50-$100 range. And, according to TeleCruz's George Brecht, one of the manufacturers will offer free ISP service-instant messaging, e-mail, and other features.