Weatherman Geoff Fox Joins WTIC

Geoff Fox, the popular weatherman whose dismissal from WTNH New Haven sparked a social media firestorm, has reemerged in the market at Tribune's WTIC-WCCT. He starts Monday.

"Geoff is admired and well liked in New Haven and the entire state," said Richard Graziano, general manager of WTIC-WCCT-TV and publisher/CEO of The Hartford Courant.

Fox will cover science and technology on the Fox station's 4 p.m. newscast, and will report weather at 11 p.m.

"Obviously I'm excited to get to stay in Connecticut. You have had an incredible impact on my life," Fox said on GeoffFox.com. "I am incredibly grateful to FoxCT who literally created this position out of thin air! This is a job that didn't exist, but they wanted me as I wanted them!"

Fox's departure from the LIN stations in DMA No. 30 earlier this year spawned a vigorous online movement to get the popular newsman back on the air.

Nearly 800 Facebook users "Liked" Fox's post yesterday about joining WTIC.