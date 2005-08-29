Weather Watchers Boost Channel

The network averaged a 1.71 household rating Aug. 28, boosted by hurricane coverage including expert analysis and live reports from potential impact points.

That’s not far from Weather’s highest ever total-day household rating, a 1.9 the day before Hurricane Ivan hit land in September 2004.

Interest in Katrina increased traffic on the network’s web site by 350% over a typical Sunday (the network couldn't how many site visits that represented). Traffic was also up on Weather’s blog, where meteorologists, TV crews, and viewers posted first-person accounts of the storm.

The Weather Channel’s overall ratings in July got a boost from the month’s slew of tropical storms; the network averaged 384,000 total viewers for total day programming, up 58% from last July.