Weather teaming up with Gannett

The Weather Channel and Gannett Co. Inc. cut a deal to share news and data
among their operations.

Gannett will share coverage of breaking weather events with the network,
giving TWC a better presence in local markets.

USA Today's TV division will also produce stories for TWC's daily
news and weather feeds.

In turn, TWC's Weather.com will be featured as the weather-data
provider for USA Today in print and online.