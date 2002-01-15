Weather teaming up with Gannett
The Weather Channel and Gannett Co. Inc. cut a deal to share news and data
among their operations.
Gannett will share coverage of breaking weather events with the network,
giving TWC a better presence in local markets.
USA Today's TV division will also produce stories for TWC's daily
news and weather feeds.
In turn, TWC's Weather.com will be featured as the weather-data
provider for USA Today in print and online.
