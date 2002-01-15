Weather teaming up with Gannett

The Weather Channel and Gannett Co. Inc. cut a deal to share news and data

among their operations.

Gannett will share coverage of breaking weather events with the network,

giving TWC a better presence in local markets.

USA Today's TV division will also produce stories for TWC's daily

news and weather feeds.

In turn, TWC's Weather.com will be featured as the weather-data

provider for USA Today in print and online.