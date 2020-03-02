Weather Names Bekkedahl President of Ad Sales

Barbara Bekkedahl has been named president of advertising sales for the Weather Group, which includes The Weather Channel.

Bekkedahl, who had been senior VP, joined the Weather Group in 2016.

She will continue to oversee all ad sales, ad solutions and ad partnerships for the Weather Group and will work collaboratively with Cindy Kelly, president of ad sales for Entertainment Studio Networks, and Darren Galatt, president of ad sales for Entertainment Studios Syndication.

Before joining Weather Group, Bekkedahl was VP of client solutions at NBCUniversal.