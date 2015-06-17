Weather Company Names Venuto to Head Emerging Ad Unit

The Weather Company is beefing up its advanced advertising capabilities by hiring agency data executive Domenic Venuto to run its AdFX unit.

Venuto will head the team at AdFX—formerly known as WeatherFX—which creates local ad targeting solutions based on Weather’s access to location and climate data.

Venuto had been global president, data, technology & partnerships at Publicis Groupe’s VivaKi unit. He will report to Curt Hecht, chief revenue officer of The Weather Company and another former Publicis exec.

Weather Co. says the AdFX , launched in 2012, division uses weather analytics, weather triggering and dynamic messaging to connect businesses to consumers through weather and climate. For every weather condition, The Weather Company data can be used to deliver a contextually relevant message to any audience at the right time and place.

“For the past two years, our focus has been to unlock insights around people and weather that marketers find unique and can drive their sales,” Hecht said. “Domenic will now take what’s been incubated and bring it to marketers at a global scale, which is what we are increasingly being asked to deliver for our clients. Having worked with Domenic at Publicis, I know he will achieve this goal and will be a fantastic leader for the AdFX division.”