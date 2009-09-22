Weather Channel To Share With NBC Affiliates

NBC affiliates' weather content is getting a bit richer, as NBC's cable network Weather Channel has joined NBC NewsChannel, the back-end content sharing system that allows participating NBC affiliates to share footage of major breaking news with each other.

NBC affiliates chairman Michael Fiorile calls the system "a collaborative," where a station in the Midwest might grab footage of the major flooding occurring in Georgia. Affiliates nationwide can now get extreme weather footage from Weather Channel through NewsChannel.

"Weather Channel will make their live shots available to affiliates," says Fiorile, while affiliates do the same for Weather.