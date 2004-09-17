Weather Channel Sets Record

The furor of Hurricane Ivan gave The Weather Channel its best ratings in history, and the network said it outperformed all other cable news and information channels Wednesday.

On Wed., Sept 15, the day before Ivan slammed into Florida’s panhandle and the other parts of the Gulf Coast, TWC achieved a total day (5 a.m.-2 a.m) 1.9 Nielsen household rating, representing over 1.6 million homes.

The peak rating for the day was at 9:30-9:45 p.m. with a 3.6 rating.representing over 3.1 million households.