Weather Channel launches prime time show

The Weather Channel unveiled plans for a new prime time weather show set to debut next week.

The Weather This Evening will give viewers advance warning of the upcoming forecast when it premieres on Aug. 20, along with added features including the weather's impact on the environment and international forecasts. The show will air nightly from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.(ET) with two teams of anchors broadcasting from a new set.

The Weather Channel also plans christen its new high-tech Global Forecast Center the same day, where it will run its forecasting and web site operations. - Allison Romano