Weather Channel Dives Into Digital Music

The Weather Channel has entered the digital music scene.

The Weather Channel licensing division has launched www.TheWeatherChannelMusic.com, where users can download music from popular artists and independent musicians whose tunes are featured on the network.

"The debut of TheWeatherChannelMusic.com is a natural extension of our on air music strategy for The Weather Channel," said Shari Pace, vice president of licensing for The Weather Channel, in a statement. "Since the launch of our first CD, the goal has been to expand our musical offerings to encompass a wider variety of music. We also wanted to add the digital platform as an alternative channel of distribution for consumers to enjoy and purchase our popular ‘local on the 8's,' on-air music in a timely and relevant way."

