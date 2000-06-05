Weather Channel boosts ITV content
The Weather Channel has expanded and improved its interactive weather content, which the network says is now fully ATVEF (Advanced Television Enhancement Forum) compliant.
The interactive service, which is used mostly by WebTV subscribers but also works with Liberate and Spyglass software, offers forecasts for 42,000 cities and weather outlooks over a full seven days. Previously, the service provided forecasts for only 2,000 cities.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.