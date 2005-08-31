Weather Ch. Pledges $1 Million For Relief

The Weather Channel has pledged to make a $1 million contribution to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief efforts, and challenged other cable channels to match or exceed that contribution.

The channel also said it would match, dollar for dollar, contributions from its 800-member work force.

Separately, the National Cable & Telecommunications Association began a one-for-one matching fund for its 90 employees, to be donated to the Red Cross.

The NCTA is scheduled to hold its 2006 convention in New Orleans May 21-23. The organization is waiting until things get less frantic before it talks with convention and hotel authorities to see if keeping the NCTA booking is even remotely possible.