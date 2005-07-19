Weather Ch. Delivers Hyper-Local Traffic

With local TV stations beefing up their interactive traffic offerings, cable's Weather Channel is stepping up its traffic information to a hyper-local level.

On its Weatherscan local channels, Weather Channel now offers traffic content including maps, incident reports and travel times. The data is customized to specific parts of a metro area rather than one report for the entire market.

Weatherscan is available in major markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Boston, Atlanta, Washington, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Sacramento, San Diego, Detroit, Tampa, Seattle, Phoenix, Dallas, Baltimore, on cable systems including Cox and Comcast.