Weather Central Promotes Steve Smedberg

Steve Smedberg was named vice president of operations for Weather Central, which provides a range of weather information (including NBC Weather Plus), traffic, news and sports information systems to more than 500 broadcast, online and print clients.

Smedberg, who has overseen marking and product management, now adds "every department in the company" to his to-do list.

In addition, Weather Plus named Chip Mobley VP, international sales. He has been a salesman for the company, most recently regional sales manager, since 2003.