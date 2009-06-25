WealthTV, MSOs Make Final Case to FCC ALJ

Cable-operator defendants and a programmer complainant have made their

last-ditch pitch to a Federal Communications Commission administrative

law judge.

WealthTV and top cable operators on Wednesday filed their

respective post-hearing reply comments and findings of fact in

WealthTV's program carriage complaint against the operators.

Those

are essentially summaries from both sides pointing out the defects in

their opponent's case and the superiority of their own arguments.

That

should conclude the cycle of pre-hearing, hearing and post-hearing

arguments, with the decision, in the hands of FCC chief ALJ Richard

Sippel, though that will not be the final call. Sippel tried their

complaint last month at the direction of the FCC, which sent the

WealthTV case and two other complaints to the judge for a de novo trial

after an initial bureau finding of program-carriage violations did not

pass muster with a majority of the commissioners.

Sippel must now

come up with a recommended decision and pass that along to the FCC

commissioners, who must ultimately make the decision on the complaint.

The filings Wednesday were trying to convince Sippel to either

recommend denying the complaint or upholding a violation of the FCC's

program carriage rules, depending on whose pitch it was.

Comcast,

Time Warner Cable, Cox Communications and Bright House Networks filed

jointly. They said that WealthTV had not produced any direct evidence

that any of the MSOs had intentionally discriminated against WealthTV

in favor of channels they owned. They said that was because they had

not engaged in "unlawful ‘differential treatment' " of their own

channel, the now-defunct Mojo network owned by In Demand, which is

co-owned by the MSOs.

WealthTV parent Herring Broadcasting countered

that the cable operators' refusal to carry its network had the effect

of unreasonably restraining its ability to compete by denying it access

to their collective 45 million subscribers, which WealthTV said

constitutes about 70% of cable video subs.

Also outstanding is a program-carriage complaint against Comcast by the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network; Sippel presided over that hearing last month.

Sippel also presided over a third complaint, NFL Network vs. Comcast, but the FCC dismissed the complaint after the two settled their dispute with a new carriage deal that put NFL Network on a more widely viewed digital tier.