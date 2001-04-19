Weakest Link tops Wednesday ratings

NBC's Weakest Link posted its strongest ratings to date as Wednesday night's top-ranked show, while Fox's Boot Camp slipped.

Fox's basic training reality show got a swift ratings kick from Law & Order, which provided a strong lead-in for Weakest Link. The British game show import soared to a 7.8 rating, 21 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast nationals, drawing 17.5 million viewers. Law & Order, shifted an hour earlier in NBC's lineup, hit a 5.7/15 with 16 million viewers, against Boot Camp's 5.4/14 with 11.3 million viewers.

NBC won the night with a 5.5 average rating to Fox's 4.7 and averaged 14.2 million viewers to Fox's 9.7 million.

- Richard Tedesco