Weakest Link earns NBC tie with CBS

Weakest Link enabled NBC to share Monday night ratings honors with CBS, as Memorial Day activities diminished the overall audience.

Brit game import Weakest Link hit a 5.3 rating with a 14 share and as the night's high scorer among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers, and drew 12.6 million viewers. CBS's Everybody Loves Raymond scored a 5.0/13 with 14.4 million viewers, going head-to-head with Link. Becker, competing with the second half-hour of the game show, hit a 3.9/10 with 12 million viewers.

NBC and CBS finished in a flat-footed tie with a 4.0 rating among 18-49ers, as CBS averaged 11.4 million viewers on the night to NBC's 9.8 million. ABC's telecast of the World Music Awards hit a 3.6/9 with 8.2 million viewers.

- Richard Tedesco