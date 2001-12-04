Weak AT&T systems boost Mediacom

If AT&T Broadband is actually sold, the new buyer can certainly look

forward to big financial improvements if Rocco Commisso's experience is any

guide.

The chairman of MSO Mediacom Communications Corp. said that since buying

800,000 subscribers from AT&T Broadband for $1.7 billion in July, he has

boosted cash-flow margins sharply form 31 percent to 39 percent.

Most of that gain came from the elimination of AT&T Broadband's corporate

overhead, which is substantially larger than that of other operators. Commisso

said the systems came with $27 million in unnecessary costs that he quickly

sliced.

The properties -- mostly midsized-city and small-town markets -- were

actually much higher than AT&T Broadband's 16 percent average at the time

they were sold.

Most operators, including Mediacom, run with margins around 45 percent. But

annual overhead costs totaled $38 per subscriber, or 3.4 percent of revenues.

Mediacom sliced that by more than 50 percent to 1.5 percent of revenues.

Now that the deal has doubled the size of Mediacom's portfolio, 'We intend to

generate more efficiencies in the AT&T assets,' Commisso

said.