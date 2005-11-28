WE Vows To Run Wedding Reality

WE: Women’s Entertainment picked up Race to the Altar from NBC Universal. The seven-episode hour-long reality series, in which eight engaged couples compete to win a fantasy wedding, will premiere on WE Dec. 28 at 9 p.m. It ran on NBC during summer 2003. The show, hosted by model/broadcaster Lisa Dergen, was produced by NBC Studios, TWI and LMNO Productions. Robert Horowitz, Eric Schotz and Bill Paolantonio were its executive producers.

The series is one of six programs that WE, one of Cablevision’s Rainbow Entertainment networks, will premiere in December. Other new series include fashion retrospective I Can’t Believe I Wore That…, which premieres Dec. 5 at 10 p.m.; female addiction documentary Secret Lives of Women, Dec. 13 at 10 p.m.; and rich daughter/daddy profile program Daddy’s Spoiled Little Girl, Dec. 14 at 10 p.m.

WE is currently in 56 million homes.