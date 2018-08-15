WE tv Renews Vow With ‘Bridezillas’ Series

WE tv announced that it has renewed what it calls its signature series Bridezillas for another dysfunctional season.

Bridezillas returned to the AMC Networks-owned channel this year after a long hiatus.

Over the course of the seasons, Bridezillas ratings grew by double digits.

The series highlights otherwise normal women, who as their nuptials approach, turn hilariously unhinged as their pursuit of a perfect wedding tests the patience of their families, fiances and planners.

The next season of Bridezillas is scheduled for 10 hour-long episodes to premiere in 2019.

The series is executive produced by Laura Halperin. Executive producers for WE tv are Lauren P. Gellert, Kate Farrell and Angela Molloy. Executive producer for DCD Rights Limited is Nicky Davies Williams.