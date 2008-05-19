WE tv, Oddcast Team Up to Promote Bridezillas

WE tv is kicking off a new promo for the June 1 launch of the fifth season of its Bridezillas series, with a technological assist from Oddcast.

Starting Monday, the channel will encourage Web surfers to upload their own photos and personalize clips from the show by inserting their faces into them using Oddcast’s 3-D Video Star application.

Users can pick from a number of video clips of distraught and difficult brides from the show, and then use a customizable template -- hair, dress -- to put their face on their own bride character, which will be integrated into the video of their choice. They can even use a text-to-speech program to voice their own character.

The result becomes a personalized, viral plug for the show that can be embedded in social networks and blogs or e-mailed to friends.