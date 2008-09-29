WE tv Names Martin President, Renews The Locator

Kim Martin was named president and general manager of Rainbow Media Holdings' WE tv.

She had already been general manager, but she is now bumped up from executive vice president to president. She reports to Ed Carroll, president of national entertainment services for Rainbow.

Rainbow said her promotion follows four straight years of ratings growth for the women’s-targeted network, including topping its best original-programming ratings three times in 2008 with High School Confidential, Bridezillas and The Locator.

Martin joined the network in 2004 from a post as VP of distribution and affiliate marketing with Rainbow. That followed a stint as senior VP, affiliate sales, at Discovery Networks.

"Kim’s leadership, vision and focus have steered WE tv to unprecedented success,” Carroll said in a statement. “Under her direction, the network substantially increased its commitment to original programming -- a strategy that increased ratings significantly.”

WE tv also announced that it renewed reality show The Locator for a second season. The show only premiered Sept. 6, but it did so to 1.3 million viewers, which made it the most-watched WE tv show, according to the network.

The 14-episode flight of season two will premiere in February, the network said.

The Locator features Troy Dunn, who engineers reunions with missing friends and family.