WE tv Fills Out Lineup

In addition to its off-network acquisition of CBS’ Ghost Whisperer, which will premiere in fall 2009, cable network WE tv is adding three new series to its more immediate lineup.

The Baby Borrowers, a six-part docu-drama that will premiere on NBC this summer, will be replayed on WE after each original episode airs starting June 30. Baby Borrowers takes five teen-age couples and follows them as they conduct a three-week experiment to see how they handle the manufactured challenges of parenthood, pets and aging parents. The show will air Monday nights on NBC from June 30-Aug. 4.

WE also renewed two more seasons of wedding series Rich Bride Poor Bride, which follows diverse couples as they plan their wedding. Season three of that show will premiere this fall and season four the following fall.

Finally, the network picked up the rights to the last three seasons of The CW’s Girlfriends, which revolves around the friendships of three African-American women.