We TV Expands Programming Platform

We tv plans to launch two more one-hour anthology blocks in the latest move to expand programming at the network and increase ratings and continue to brand themselves. Other successful blocks for the women's network include WE's Wild Wedding Series and Bridezillas.

The first new branded block, Real Mysteries', will feature dramatic suspense and mystery themed shows such as Case Reopened: The Black Dahlia and Who Killed Diana. The second, titled WE Spotlight, is a series of series and specials which will include The Other Side of the Cell and Extreme Skinny Celebrities. Both blocks will debut in January.